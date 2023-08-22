Columbia County, with neighboring counties and parishes, is under an excessive heat warning until 9 p.m. Wednesday.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport said dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to or exceeding 115 degrees are expected.
Portions of south central and southwest Arkansas, north central and northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma and east and northeast Texas are expected.
Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Excessive heat hazards are expected to continue through this week as triple-digit temperatures show no signs of relenting. Increasingly dry conditions will maintain a risk of wildfires across the region, with extended periods of increased fire weather messaging likely as well.