magnoliareporter.com is taking a look back at the news of 2021 with a 12-part series of articles that provides links to the top stories of each month.
Today’s article links to big stories in June 2021. CLICK THE HEADLINE to read the associated news article.
June 2
Farmers Bank & Trust backing up $150,000 donation to Boys & Girls Club with fund-raising event featuring Danyelle Musselman.
June 3
Four shot Wednesday at South Side Park.
June 4
Square Market on Jefferson Street starts two-month run.
June 5
Glenn Maxwell new Waldo police chief.
Gatorade picks Derrian Ford as its Arkansas Boys Basketball Player of the Year.
June 7
Hixson Lumber sold to Canada’s Doman Materials Group.
Board will restrict rentals in wake of May shooting at Columbia County Fairgrounds.
Online survey wants to learn public attitudes about downtown Magnolia.
Five young women with SAU connections part of next week’s Miss Arkansas Pageant.
June 8
Flood emergency in Southeast Arkansas due to 12+ inches of rain.
Quorum Court approves pact with Magnolia for countywide rescue truck services.
Dr. Pace “Peoples Choice” winner at Ms. Arkansas Senior America Pageant.
June 9
Hayden Simpson officially joins UCA baseball staff.
June 10
Second suspect jailed in South Side Park shooting.
January trial date set for suspect in SAU murder.
McNeil Fire Department among agencies receiving state grants.
June 11
Defendant changes mind, wants his battery case to go to trial.
June 12
Solomon Bozeman new men’s coach at UAPB.
June 13
Central Baptist’s Wee Care hires Britnee Weaver-Yates as director.
June 14
Southern Arkansas University sets higher tuition charge for 2021.
June 17
Waldo man shot to death at Center Street house.
June 18
Summit Health opens memory care unit.
Maya Angelou’s image will appear on 2022 quarter.
June 19
Monica Love wins $300 Juneteenth treasure presented by Williams used Car Lot.
June 20
Juneteenth Festival fills South Side Park with fun on Saturday.
Pedals for Compassion draws cyclists to Magnolia from across the region.
June 21
Whatadeal: Restaurant company buys land along U.S. 79 bypass.
Magnolia man receives 15-year federal sentence in sexual exploitation case.
June 22
Hinson mentally ill, but well enough to stand trial in neglect case of his late mother.
June 23
Statements reveal horror of 2020 DWI collision.
Money alone doesn’t tell the whole story of Pedals 2021.
South Jackson Street wreck kills Magnolia man.
June 24
Airports in region land new round of federal funds.
Columbia County so far collects one-fourth of taxes that are due.
June 26
Petting zoo offers experience at Waldo barnyard.
June 28
“Kneemo” and Dr. Rudder performing robotic orthopedic surgery at Magnolia Regional Medical Center.