COVID-19 cases were up in Columbia, Nevada and Ouachita counties on Sunday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There were no new COVID-19 related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,338

Total Active Cases: 27, up nine since Saturday

Total Recovered Cases: 6,210

Total Deaths: 101. Last death recorded October 8

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,446

Total Active Cases: 3, no change since Saturday

Total Recovered Cases: 1,412

Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,587

Total Active Cases: 12. Up one since Saturday

Total Recovered Cases: 2,529

Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,421

Total Active Cases: 28, up five since Saturday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,274

Total Deaths: 119. Last death recorded October 8

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 10,795

Total Active Cases: 33, no change since Saturday

Total Recovered Cases: 10,568

Total Deaths: 192. Last death recorded October 4

STATEWIDE FIGURES

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 955,956

Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 158

Recovered cases: 940,195

Deaths: 12,371, no change since Saturday

Total COVID-19 positive admissions: 153

Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 23

Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 6

