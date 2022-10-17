COVID-19 cases were up in Columbia, Nevada and Ouachita counties on Sunday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
There were no new COVID-19 related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,338
Total Active Cases: 27, up nine since Saturday
Total Recovered Cases: 6,210
Total Deaths: 101. Last death recorded October 8
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,446
Total Active Cases: 3, no change since Saturday
Total Recovered Cases: 1,412
Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,587
Total Active Cases: 12. Up one since Saturday
Total Recovered Cases: 2,529
Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,421
Total Active Cases: 28, up five since Saturday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,274
Total Deaths: 119. Last death recorded October 8
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 10,795
Total Active Cases: 33, no change since Saturday
Total Recovered Cases: 10,568
Total Deaths: 192. Last death recorded October 4
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 955,956
Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 158
Recovered cases: 940,195
Deaths: 12,371, no change since Saturday
Total COVID-19 positive admissions: 153
Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 23
Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 6