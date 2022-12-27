July

July 2

How to safely avoid encountering South Arkansas alligators

July 3

Hammerhead worm sightings on the rise

Springhill house fire takes life

July 4

Columbia Christian students compete at national archery event

July 5

Columbia County’s jobless rate up slightly in May

July 7

Dusty Rose Band coming to Magnolia Arts on July 15

July 8

Gillespie will be SAU’s head athletic trainer

State officials say shift coming in mission of Henderson State University

Superior Pine Products acquires 58,000 acres of South Arkansas, North Louisiana forest land

July 9

U.S. Army will receive first of upgraded missiles launcher Tuesday in Camden

July 10

Margaret Pace earns crown of Ms. Arkansas Senior America

July 12

Teal Jones Group starts construction of $110 million Plain Dealing lumber mill

July 14

Heavy rain falls in northern part of Columbia County

Derrian Ford among four collegiate athletes making NIL deals with Farmers Bank & Trust

July 15

Southern Arkansas’ Jeremy Adorno GAC Male Athlete of the Year

Man receives life sentence for 2020 murder of Saquanna Young

Hinson gets eight-year manslaughter term for abuse/neglect death of mother

July 16

Felsenthal NWR formally receives 8,384 acres from The Conservation Fund

Salesmen selling solar panels in Magnolia – they’re legit

Abilities Unlimited benefits from Leadership Magnolia, Cadence Bank Foundation gifts

July 17

High wildfire danger exists in Columbia and neighboring counties

July 18

Magnolia East Side’s Sarah Story among 13 finalists for Arkansas Teacher of the Year

July 19

MRMC will receive new equipment for long-distance learning through UAMS grant

July 20

Valence Surface technologies acquires B&M Painting of Camden

July 21

Waldo native fights sickle cell’s “War on the Inside”

July 22

SAU working with Game and Fish Commission to convert Laney Farm into “outdoor campus”

July 23

Domtar acquiring Resolute Forest sawmills in El Dorado, Glenwood as part of $2.7 billion deal

July 24

Savannah Lewis new Magnolia program coordinator for Methodist Family Health

July 25

Man who makes threats, acts violently, hears voices gets Arkansas prison term

Magnolia woman receives four years to learn if prison works for her

Farmers Bank commits to $50,000 total grant for Magnolia Police training during next five years

July 26

Selena Blair new president of Arkansas County Treasure’s Association

Discussions begin for “entertainment district” in downtown Magnolia

City grants Couch Business Park land to MK Distributors ahead of $1 million distribution center project

July 27

Magnolia All Sports Camp will raise money for new Panther Pantry

July 29

Murphy USA major booster of SAU’s planned Athletic Operations Center

July 30

Risher turned down for commutation

July 31

Superior Pine Products buys 3,600 acres in Columbia County for about $4.9 million

 

