COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Saturday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Friday.

COLUMBIA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,847+18. Month ago: 2,505. Year ago: 265

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 153+14. Month ago: 49. Year ago: 28.

Total recovered – 2,634+4. Month ago: 2,397. Year ago: 225.

Total number dead – 60. Month ago: 58 deaths. Year ago: 12 deaths.

PCR tests percent positivity – 9.13, up from 9.11

Antigen tests percent positivity – 13.53, up from 13.51

Total positive PCR tests – 1,613, up from 1,607

Total positive antigen tests – 1,465, up from 1,431

Total negative PCR tests – 16,057, up from 16,028

Total negative antigen tests – 9,360, up from 9,340

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 34.7, up from 34.0

Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 12.7, down from 13.1

MAGNOLIA SCHOOL DISTRICT

Updated through Thursday, August 19

Active cases by campus.

Magnolia High – 1 staff. 4 students.

Freshman Academy – 1 staff. 2 students.

Magnolia Middle School – 2 staff. 9 students.

Central Elementary – 1 staff. 4 students.

East Side Elementary – 1 staff. 1 students.

Kindergarten Center – 0 staff. 0 students.

Walker Pre-K – 0 staff. 1 students.

Total: 6 staff, 21 students.

Current positively rate: 10.7 percent

SOUTHERN ARKANSAS UNIVERSITY

Southern Arkansas University cumulative positive cases since July 6, 2020 – 373

SAU total active cases – 8 students. 3 staff. 1 faculty.

SAU current number in quarantine on campus – 1

SAU current number in quarantine – 18

LAFAYETTE COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 696+4

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 48+1

Total recovered – 636+3

Total number dead – 11

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 27.1, up from 26.6

Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 8.5, down from 8.6

NEVADA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 1,056+8

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 55

Total recovered – 973+8

Total number dead – 28

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 28.4, down from 28.5

Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 14.5, no change

OUACHITA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,983+12

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 129-9

Total recovered – 2,787+21

Total number dead – 67

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 44.8, up from 44.1

Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 12.1, down from 12.5

UNION COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,682+22

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 169+11

Total recovered – 4,393+11

Total number dead – 118

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 30.9, up from 30.7

Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 10.1, down from 10.3

SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS HOSPITAL STATUS

(Totals for Southwest region of Arkansas, which includes hospitals in Magnolia, El Dorado, Camden, Hope, Fordyce, Arkadelphia, Malvern, Hot Springs and others)

Total staff bed capacity of Southwest Arkansas hospitals – 1,118

Max Flex Bed Capacity – 1,072

Current COVID-19 positive admissions – 241+7

Current COVID-19 positive patients in ICUs – 84+3

Current COVID-19 positive patients on ventilators – 59+2

BORDERING PARISHES IN LOUISIANA

Changes since previous totals. The State of Louisiana does not update its totals on weekends.

Bossier – 18,126, up from 17,899 total cases. 332+2 deaths.

Webster – 5,384, up from 5,347 total cases. 119 deaths.

Claiborne – 1,714, up from 1,712 total cases. 57 deaths.

Union – 3,200, up from 3,182 total cases. 89 deaths.

