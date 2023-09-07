Families of prisoners at the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility are reminded that they can visit their incarcerated loved ones using their cell phones.
Local visitors are not presently allowed at the facility.
However, family and friends may set up an account through City Tele Coin. People may call 318-746-1114 to set up an account and add money to it so that the incarcerated person is able to call, text, or video visit.
City Tele Coin also has a free app on Google Play and the App Store that is available for download. After downloading, anyone can set up their account and add money to be able to send or receive calls, texts and video visits.
Phone cards can also be purchased by the incarcerated person for $10 or $20 to be able to make calls to their loved ones.
Previously, the jail was only able to grant incarcerated persons phone calls.
CLICK HERE to see the City Tele Coin website.