The Columbia County Quorum Court on Tuesday approved a revision to its coronavirus paid sick-leave policy for county employees.
The measure, which passed unanimously by the court, specifically deals with and repeals an emergency ordinance passed in March 2020 after Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson declared a public health emergency with the arrival of the coronavirus into the state.
In last year’s ordinance, the county permitted any employee a period of paid administrative leave if he tested positive for COVID or was symptomatic and seeking diagnosis for the virus. The policy also allowed for paid time off if an employee had been in close contact with someone with the virus.
The leave time was determined by CDC and Arkansas Department of Health recommendations, according to the 2020 ordinance.
In the old policy, there were no limitations set on how many times a worker could be placed on leave for the virus.
The new ordinance passed Tuesday states that, if an employee has already been placed on paid administrative leave, he can qualify for a second period of paid time off only for a new exposure or diagnosis if the episode occurred at the workplace. The number of days off will also be determined by a worker's healthcare provider recommendation or that of the Arkansas Department of Health.
Employees who do qualify and receive paid leave for coronavirus must also now provide documentation for their illness. To qualify, an employee must show evidence of a positive COVID test or a written note from a healthcare professional, and a written note from a professional releasing the employee out of quarantine. If a county worker is placed on paid leave while showing signs of the COVID or he is seeking a diagnosis for the virus, he won’t be able to return to work until a release recommendation from a healthcare pro is provided.
A worker who qualifies for paid leave due to close proximity of a COVID-positive individual, will also now be required to indicate the date of the contact, where it occurred, and whether the worker has seen a healthcare professional or consulted with the Arkansas Department of Health. If employees wish to take off for any other reasons other than those stated in the revised policy, they will be subject to the regular county rules for vacation and time-off, according to the ordinance.