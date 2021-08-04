The Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Forestry Division is accepting applications for Wildland Fire Suppression Kits through October 1.
Eighty-five kits will be awarded this year across the state to rural volunteer fire departments. Nearly 500 kits have been distributed since 2014. Volunteer Fire Departments are the Forestry Division’s primary partner in wildfire response and suppression.
The kits will provide these departments the specialized equipment needed for safe suppression, including up to 10 wildfire-resistant coveralls, up to 10 pairs of wildland firefighting gloves, two backpack leaf blowers, two collapsible backpack water pumps, and six leaf rakes.
Rural volunteer fire departments interested in applying should submit an application to their District Forester.
Applications are scored according to specific criteria to include the population of the fire district, the number of square miles covered, the average number of wildfires a department responds to annually, and other factors. The selected departments will be notified in October, and kits will be delivered in spring of 2022 or as soon as supplies are received.
