COVID-19

COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Friday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Thursday.

The State of Arkansas no longer updates COVID-19 figures on weekends.

COLUMBIA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,515+4

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 52

Total recovered – 2,405+4

Total number dead – 58

Southern Arkansas University cumulative positive cases since July 6, 2020 -- 351

Southern Arkansas University total active cases – 2 students. 3 staff.

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 30.2, up from 30.1

LAFAYETTE COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 577+1

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 8+1

Total recovered – 558-1

Total number dead – 10+1

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 24.5, up from 24.4

NEVADA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 943

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 36

Total recovered – 881

Total number dead – 26

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 25.3, up from 24.8

OUACHITA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,616+20

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 93+8

Total recovered – 2,458+12

Total number dead – 65

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 39.8, unchanged

UNION COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,249+12

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 83+12

Total recovered – 4,049

Total number dead – 116

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 27.2, up from 27.0

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you