COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Friday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Thursday.
The State of Arkansas no longer updates COVID-19 figures on weekends.
COLUMBIA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,515+4
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 52
Total recovered – 2,405+4
Total number dead – 58
Southern Arkansas University cumulative positive cases since July 6, 2020 -- 351
Southern Arkansas University total active cases – 2 students. 3 staff.
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 30.2, up from 30.1
LAFAYETTE COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 577+1
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 8+1
Total recovered – 558-1
Total number dead – 10+1
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 24.5, up from 24.4
NEVADA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 943
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 36
Total recovered – 881
Total number dead – 26
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 25.3, up from 24.8
OUACHITA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,616+20
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 93+8
Total recovered – 2,458+12
Total number dead – 65
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 39.8, unchanged
UNION COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,249+12
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 83+12
Total recovered – 4,049
Total number dead – 116
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 27.2, up from 27.0