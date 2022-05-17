A preliminary docket for Columbia County Circuit Court Criminal Division has been released by the office of Circuit Judge David W. Talley Jr.
Court will be held Thursday in the courtroom at the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility in Magnolia.
Those defendants scheduled to appear at this time are listed as follows.
9 a.m.
Jeffery Alexander Brian Parker, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine.
Darstarta Denise Martin, aggravated robbery.
Andrea Rose Tyler, criminal impersonation second degree, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, habitual offender, 2 counts revocation of suspended imposition of sentencing.
Johnathan Paul Taylor, discharge of a firearm from a car second degree, driving while intoxicated first offense, refusal to submit to chemical test, reckless driving.
Trae Demond Jackson, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine.
Devin Ray Ratliff, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Holly Smith, revocation.
Courtney Faulk, probation revocation.
Shalesa Wright, probation revocation.
Christopher Manning, probation revocation.
10 a.m.
Brandon D. Jenkins, communication facility, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, habitual offender, 2 counts revocation of suspended imposition of sentence.
Ian Daniel Marlar, 2 counts possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, probation revocation.
Angela Michelle Jack, domestic battering first degree.
Donna Loveless Cochran, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, HO, 2 counts revocation of SIS.
Treston Johnson, failure to appear, probation revocation.
Kaylin Wesley Simmons, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine.
Patrick Young, probation revocation.
Diamond Talley, revocation of SIS.
James Walker, probation revocation.
LeeAnna Fordham, probation revocation.
11 a.m.
Steven Wade Miller, re-sentencing.
Elvis Ray Barnes, sex offender failing to register, habitual offender, revocation of suspended imposition of sentencing.
Darrette Beal, probation revocation.
Shelby Barlow, probation revocation.
Michael Sims, probation revocation.
Marcus Moore, probation revocation.
Tyrik Roy, probation revocation.
Bobby Dale Jamerson, probation revocation.
Kevin Critton, revocation of suspended imposition of sentence.
Jonathan Ellis, probation revocation.
1:30 p.m.
Curtis Carroll Jr., theft of property over $5,000, aggravated assault, possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger, failure to appear, habitual offender.
Jaleen Jackson, 2 counts aggravated assault, 2 counts terroristic threatening first degree, criminal impersonation second degree, driving while license cancelled/suspended or revoked, stalking second degree, engaging in continuing gang organization or enterprise first degree, forgery first degree.
Obie Scarber Jr., aggravated assault, battery first degree, 3 counts possession of firearm by certain persons, 3 counts habitual offender, kidnapping, domestic battering second degree, theft by receiving (firearm) under $2,500, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), domestic battering first degree use of a deadly weapon, aggravated assault on family/household member, terroristic threatening first degree.
Camesha Smith, failure to appear, probation revocation.
Terrance Deunte Anderson, aggravated residential burglary, terroristic act, aggravated assault, theft of property (firearm) under $2,500.
William D. Tapia, sexual assault second degree.
2:30 p.m.
Jaylon Demond McKamie, terroristic act.
Kobe Leichman, murder first degree.
Each attorney will take whatever steps he/she feels necessary to be in court at or before the calling of his/her case. Failure to be in court may result in the court imposing appropriate sanctions.
All defendants must appear with their respective attorneys at the calling of his/her case. Each attorney shall proceed to accomplish this in the manner of his/her choice.