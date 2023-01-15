Powerball

There was no grand prize winner Saturday night of the national Powerball lottery, but there was one $50,000 winner in Arkansas.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

24-26-39-47-57, Powerball 23, Power Play 2x.

There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Powerball winner of $50,000. There were two Match 4 winners of $100. There were three Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were five Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners to $200.

Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $416 million ($224.9 million).

Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

30-43-45-46-61, Mega Ball 14, Megaplier 2x.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $20 million ($10.7 million cash).

