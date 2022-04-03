Severe weather is possible in South Arkansas Monday night and Tuesday.
Thunderstorm chances will return to Southeast Oklahoma and portions of Northeast Texas on Monday morning.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport said the chances for thunderstorms will increase significantly Monday night and into early Tuesday morning as a line of strong to severe thunderstorms develops and moves eastward across the entire area.
Isolated tornadoes, damaging winds, and large hail will be possible. In addition, locally heavy rainfall could lead to isolated flooding.
Thunderstorms will persist into the daytime hours of Tuesday across Southern Arkansas and Northeast and North Central Louisiana. However, the threat for severe weather should diminish rapidly after sunrise. The storms should move east of the area by early Tuesday afternoon.