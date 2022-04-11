Prospects for severe weather are back in the forecast for South Arkansas.
Chances for thunderstorms will return to the area beginning late Monday and continuing through at least Wednesday.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport said multiple rounds of thunderstorms are likely. Some of these storms may be severe, especially Tuesday and Wednesday, with an isolated severe threat on Monday evening across extreme Northeast Texas into Southeast Oklahoma and portions of Southwest Arkansas.
In addition, heavy rainfall will be possible, which could lead to localized flooding, especially Tuesday into Wednesday.