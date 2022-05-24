Magnolia Mayor Parnell Vann told the City Council on Monday that he has met with a development firm about the construction of a splash pad and dog-skate park at East Side Park.
Vann also said he has not been impressed with what was offered for the money so far.
“I was expecting more splash pad, more skate park, more dog park than we got for the money,” he said. “… It just didn’t wow us, and if they don’t want to wow us, then we’ll keep looking.”
In March, after being denied twice in three years for state parks grant fund to help make the local project a reality, the city and the Magnolia A&P Commission earlier this year combined efforts to put $600,000 toward the build.
The city permanently closed its East Side Park pool in 2018. The pool have since been demolished and filled in with dirt.