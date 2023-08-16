The Magnolia School Board approved changes to the student handbook during Monday’s meeting.
Among the updates are:
In order for a student to participate in an extracurricular after-school activity, the student must be checked into school by 11:30 a.m. and be present in classes during the remainder of the school day. This includes but is not limited to practices, rehearsals, games, concerts, meets, and plays. Students arriving at school after 11:30 a.m. and/or checking out of school prior to 3:20 p.m. will not be eligible to participate in any after-school activities that day.
Students shall not be disciplined or discriminated against based upon the student’s natural, protective, or cultural hairstyle.
Absences due to conditions related to pregnancy or parenting, including without limitation: labor, delivery, and recovery; prenatal and postnatal medical appointments and other medically necessary, pregnancy-related absences; the illness or medical appointment of a child belonging to a parent who is enrolled at a district school; a legal appointment related to pregnancy or parenting, including without limitation: adoption; custody; and visitation; a reasonable amount of time to accommodate a lactating student’s need to express breast milk or to breastfeed the student’s child on the district’s campus; and at least 10 school days of absences for both a parenting mother and a parenting father after the birth of a child.
At the conclusion of a pregnancy-related or parenting-related period of absence, a student may choose from various options to make up missed work.
The Magnolia School District requirements to graduate exceed state requirements. For the graduating classes of Magnolia High School, 23 units will be the minimum required to graduate. Twenty-two required units must be taken from the Smart Core Curriculum or from the Core Curriculum with an additional unit of computer technology taken from the business or technology departments.
In other board news:
-- Sonya Russell and Penny Talley gave a preliminary report of ACT Aspire scores from last school year.
-- Board approved the food service bid from Sysco at $2 per case and $1.93 for produce.
-- Board approved the milk/juice bid from Hiland Dairy at a cost of $230,025. They approved the grain/bread bid from Flowers Baking Company at a cost of $18,844.
-- Board approved to move the October, November, and February meetings to the first Monday of the month.
-- Board approved a flooring bid for East Side Elementary from Custom Interiors at a cost of $105,191.13. They approved flooring bids for Magnolia High School and Magnolia Middle School from Mitchell Flooring & Paint at a cost of $79,269.84.
-- Board President Mike Waters wanted to encourage community members to be mindful of students, crosswalks, buses stopping, school safety as school is back in session.