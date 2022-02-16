Showers and thunderstorms will increase once again after daybreak on Thursday as a strong storm system pushes across the Four State Region.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport said these thunderstorms have the greatest chance of becoming strong-to-severe through the day.
All modes of severe weather are considered possible, including damaging winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes.
After storms exit the region on Thursday, no further hazardous conditions are anticipated through the remainder of the forecast period.