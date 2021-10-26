A new permit was issued effective September 8 for a Magnolia retailer, according to postings on the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board's website this month.
This agency is a division of the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration.
According to the ABC report, the permit was issued to Wild Hog Patio Bar and Grill, 722 E. Main St. in Magnolia. This was in the "restaurant mixed drink minimum" category. Sativir Saini is permittee.
A change of manager permit was issued the week ending October 1 to applicant Damon McKinnon of Wal-Mart Store No. 83, 60 Hwy. 79 North in Magnolia. This was in the "retail beer off premises, small farm winery-retail, wine sampling, and grocery store wine" categories.
No local retailers have been cited for violations or placed on the insufficient funds list.