A heat advisory will be in effect for the region from noon to 7 p.m. Friday.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport said heat index values from 105 to 110 degrees expected in portions of north central and northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma, southwest Arkansas and east and northeast Texas.
Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Hot and humid conditions are anticipated. In addition, scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible across portions of the area through the day. None of the storms are expected to be severe at this time.
Dangerously hot conditions will continue across the area through the rest of the weekend and into next week.