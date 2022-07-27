South Arkansas remains under a heat advisory until 8 p.m. Wednesday.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport forecasts heat index values up to 109.
The advisory area includes portions of north central and northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma, south central and southwest Arkansas and east and northeast Texas.
Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Hot conditions will persist through Friday with heat index values likely exceeding 105 degrees. Otherwise, showers and thunderstorms will increase in coverage late in the work week and into the weekend with somewhat cooler temperatures in the low to mid 90s possible from Saturday into Sunday.
A gradual warming trend is expected thereafter.