COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Thursday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Wednesday.
COLUMBIA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 3,420+1. Month ago: 3,393. Year ago: 1,253
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 13. Month ago: 8. Year ago: 116
Total recovered – 3,341+1. Month ago: 3,311. Year ago: 1,110
Total number dead – 75. Month ago: 74 deaths. Year ago: 27 deaths.
PCR tests percent positivity – 9.10, no change
Antigen tests percent positivity – 12.40, down from 12.41
Total positive PCR tests – 1,897+1
Total positive antigen tests – 1,790+1
Total negative PCR tests – 18,956+24
Total negative antigen tests – 12,645+7
Percent of population age fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 43.6, down from 42.7
Percent of population partially immunized – 10.7, up from 10.5
MAGNOLIA SCHOOL DISTRICT
Updated through Wednesday, December 8
Active cases by campus.
Magnolia High – 0 staff. 2+1 student.
Freshman Academy – 0 staff. 0 students.
Magnolia Middle School – 0 staff. 0 students.
Central Elementary – 0 staff. 0 students.
East Side Elementary – 0 staff. 0 students.
Kindergarten Center – 0 staff. 0 students.
Walker Pre-K – 0 staff. 0 student.
District-wide personnel – 0
Total: 0 staff, 2 students.
Positivity rate: 3.6 percent
SOUTHERN ARKANSAS UNIVERSITY
Southern Arkansas University cumulative positive cases since July 6, 2020 – 486
SAU total active cases – 0-1 student. 0 staff. 0 faculty.
SAU current number in quarantine on campus – 0
SAU current number in quarantine – 0
LAFAYETTE COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 872+2
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 9+2
Total recovered – 834
Total number dead – 28
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 34.1, no change
Percent of population partially immunized – 5.5, up from 4.9
NEVADA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 1,424+2
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 13+2
Total recovered – 1,370
Total number dead – 41
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 40.4, down from 40.5
Percent of population partially immunized – 11.7, down from 11.4
OUACHITA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 3,503+4
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 38+4
Total recovered – 3,378
Total number dead – 87+1
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 53.7, up from 53.4
Percent of population partially immunized – 7.6, down from 7.5
UNION COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 6,075+6
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 115-1
Total recovered – 5,814+7
Total number dead – 144
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 39.1, no change
Percent of population partially immunized – 8.5, up from 8.4
SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS HOSPITAL STATUS
(Totals for Southwest region of Arkansas, which includes hospitals in Magnolia, El Dorado, Camden, Hope, Fordyce, Arkadelphia, Malvern, Hot Springs and others)
Total staff bed capacity of Southwest Arkansas hospitals – 1,109+8
Max Flex Bed Capacity – 1,072
Current COVID-19 positive admissions – 36-7
Current COVID-19 positive patients in ICUs – 17+1
Current COVID-19 positive patients on ventilators – 5-1
BORDERING PARISHES IN LOUISIANA
Changes since previous totals.
The State of Louisiana does not update its totals on weekends.
Bossier – 22,260, up from 22,248 total cases. 410+1 deaths.
Webster – 6,839, up from 6,831 total cases. 151 deaths.
Claiborne – 2, 055, up from 2,050. 66 deaths.
Union – 4,239, up from 4,231 total cases. 111 deaths.