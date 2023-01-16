Government offices, financial institutions and schools are closed today, January 16, in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Local, state and federal offices will mark the holiday. There will be no regular mail delivery but Monday garbage collection will take place.
All public and private schools in the area, including Southern Arkansas University, will be closed. Classes will resume on Tuesday.
The late civil rights leader’s actual birthday was on January 15, but it is commemorated on the third Monday in January.