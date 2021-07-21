Southern Arkansas University will conduct a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for staff, faculty, students, and family members from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at the Donald W. Reynolds Campus and Community Center.
People may contact University Health Services to make an appointment. Email UHS@saumag.edu or call 870-235-5237.
Thursday's clinic is one of three scheduled in Columbia County through next week as the county copes with low vaccination rates against the potentially deadly virus.
As of Tuesday, the Arkansas Department of Health said that 30 percent of the county's population age 12 or older is fully immunized against COVID-19.
In the meantime, the number of confirmed Columbia County cases rose by 11 to 2,497, while the number of currect active cases went up six to 46. A total of 58 Columbia County residents have died from COVID-19.
The Rotary Club of Magnolia is partnering with the Columbia County Ambulance Service to host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for the general public from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.
The clinic will be at Bethel Church, 131 Bethel Road in Magnolia.
CLICK HERE to download medical consent forms and fact sheets at the Rotary Club's website.
Potential vaccine recipients are asked to pre-fill medical information forms.
Magnolia School District staff, and students age 12 and older, are invited to a COVID-19 clinic at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 28. The clinic will be held in Panther Arena.
The first dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered. A follow-up clinic for the second dose of the vaccine will be held in approximately three to four weeks.
Magnolia School District students age 12 and older, and district staff members, are eligible to receive the vaccine during the July 28 clinic.
Parents who want their age 12 or older students to receive the vaccine should phone the District Administration building at 234-4933, giving their name, student's name and age, and telephone number.
Staff members should also call the Administration Building to get registered for the vaccine.
Immunization forms must be completed prior to receiving the vaccine. Forms can be picked up at the front desk of the District Administration Building across the street from Magnolia High School.
Students age 12 and older and staff members who are fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose will not be required to be quarantined if they should happen to be exposed to a positive COVID-19 case.