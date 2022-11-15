A preliminary docket for Columbia County Circuit Court Criminal Division has been released by the office of Circuit Judge David W. Talley Jr. Court will be held Thursday in the courtroom at the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility in Magnolia.
Those defendants scheduled to appear at this time are listed as follows.
9 a.m.
Sean Michael Long, breaking or entering, theft of property under $1,000, revocation.
Denver Elmore, non-support over $25,000.
Robert Lynn Linton, theft of property by deception.
Robyn Lynn Sams, aggravated assault on family or household member.
Logan Lawery Edwards, sexual assault second degree, aggravated assault, terroristic threatening.
Jerry Glenn Joiner, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver.
Zachary Sanders, aggravated assault on family/household member.
Ernest Lee Joshua, aggravated robbery, battery second degree, terroristic threatening first degree, impairing operation of vital public facility.
Waldron Ralph Sheppard, 12 counts rape, 12 counts computer exploitation of a child in the first degree.
Cassandra N. Atkinson, forgery first degree, computer fraud, theft of property over $25,000.
Jessie Snider, probation revocation.
10 a.m.
Jennifer Marlar, 2 counts revocation of suspended imposition of sentencing.
Jonathon Vaughan, probation revocation.
Paterion J. Jackson, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, offenses relating to records, maintaining premises, established drug free zone; use or possession of paraphernalia to manufacture etc., methamphetamine or cocaine.
Phillip Butala Simiyu, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI) with purpose to deliver.
Victor Stephan Redick, driving while license cancelled/suspended or revoked; possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI) with purpose to deliver, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) with purpose to deliver not methamphetamine/cocaine.
Summer Victoria Scarber, aggravated assault on family or household member, endangering welfare of a minor second degree, aggravated assault, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of firearms by certain persons.
Daevion Rodreckus Sharp, aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, theft of property (firearm) under $2,500.
Kendra Lynnae Colvin, theft by receiving (firearm) under $2,500.
LeeAnna Fordham, probation revocation.
Demarian Carter, probation revocation.
11 a.m.
Patrick Ingram, revocation of SIS.
Tyreke Trayvone Mitchell, battery second degree, offenses relating to records, maintaining premises refuse entry, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), commercial burglary, theft of property over $5,000.
Crystal Jurls, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
William Allen Saunders, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine.
Adrian Darnell Thomas, aggravated assault on family or household member, terroristic threatening first degree.
Reuben Rafael Key, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine.
Trae Demond Jackson, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine.
Juan Ramos, residential burglary, breaking or entering, theft of property over $5,000, criminal mischief first degree.
Daniel Robert McMahen, residential burglary, breaking or entering, theft of property under $1,000, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kathrine Michelle Henderson, 2 counts possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), probation revocation.
1:30 p.m.
Roger Earl Woods, petition to terminate requirements to register.
Kristopher L. Lowe, possession of firearm by certain persons, criminal impersonation first degree, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Dae'Jah Marie Mitchell, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, offenses relating to records, maintaining premises, etc., within 1,000-ft. of certified drug free zone; hindering apprehension or prosecution, possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI) with purpose to deliver, possession of a defaced firearm.
Deunce Beasley, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger, probation revocation.
Yasmin Latavia Jackson, tampering with physical evidence (impairs/obstructs prosecution/defense), manufacture of controlled substance (Schedule VI).
Lora Cooper, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license cancelled/suspended or revoked; probation revocation.
Juan Morales, probation revocation.
Jackie W. Cottrell, probation revocation.
Brandon Woods, probation revocation.
Tyrik Roy, probation revocation.
Marcus Dillon, probation revocation.
Raney Sprayberry, revocation of SIS.
Steven Hoch, probation revocation.
2:30 p.m.
Antonio D. Wilson, failure to comply with registration/reporting requirements, refusal to cooperate with assessment process, 2 counts habitual offender, breaking or entering, 2 counts revocation of SIS.
Antonio Marcus Davis, breaking or entering, refusal to submit to arrest, theft of property under $1,000, disorderly conduct, revocation.
Denickolas Maurice Brown, 2 counts simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, 2 counts possession of firearm by certain person, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a defaced firearm, theft by receiving (firearm), possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), possession of controlled substance (Schedule III), 2 counts habitual offender, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, criminal impersonation second degree.
Huey Henry Jr., delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, 2 counts possession of firearm by certain persons, offenses relating to records, maintaining premises refuse entry; simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms.
Datrit Tyone Harris, terroristic act, battery first degree, aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm from car second degree, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Donald J. Taylor, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, habitual offender.
Justin Bryan Mayo, sexual extortion, produce or distribute recording, 2 counts probation revocation.
Peter Jerrone Burnell, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of firearm by certain persons, possession of drug paraphernalia, habitual offender, revocation of SIS.
Josh King, probation revocation.
Lester James Hawthorne, kidnapping, rape, battery first degree.
COVID-19 precautions are encouraged. Each attorney will take whatever steps he/she feels necessary to be in court at or before the calling of his/her cases. Failure to be in court at the designated time may result in the court imposing appropriate sanctions. All defendants must appear with their respective attorneys at the calling of his/her case. Each attorney shall proceed to accomplish this in the manner of his/her choice.