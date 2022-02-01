Most of Arkansas is bracing for an ice storm expected Wednesday through Thursday.
Winter storm warnings or watches are posted for all but Arkansas’ southernmost tier of counties – Columbia, Little River, Miller, Lafayette, Union, Ashley and Chicot.
The Magnolia area may expect showers on Tuesday night with patchy fog after midnight. Rain chances will increase into Wednesday night with a low of 33 degrees. Northeast winds of 5 to 15 mph are expected, with gusts up to 25 mph.
Rain showers, freezing rain and sleet are in Magnolia’s forecast after 3 p.m. Thursday. There will be a slight chance of snow showers, freezing rain and sleet before midnight with a high on Friday near 39.
Colder air will surge south through Arkansas behind a cold front Wednesday. All wintry weather precipitation types will be possible over a large portion of the state Wednesday through Thursday.
Along and north of a line from Jasper to Mountain View to Cherokee Village, one- to two-tenths of an inch of ice is expected. Sleet and snow accumulations may range from 1 to 4 or more inches. The heaviest sleet/snow accumulations will be in the highest terrain and across far northwest portions of the area.
Further south of the line from Jasper to Cherokee Village, and north of a line from Mena to Pine Bluff to De Witt, ice accumulations will be significant. Ice accumulations of two to four tenths of an inch are possible in these areas. Locally higher amounts over a half inch are possible encompassing an area from Walnut Ridge to Batesville to Heber Springs to Clarendon. Some sleet/snow will also be possible with this freezing rain accumulation, with a dusting to an inch of snow/sleet possible.
This wintry weather will likely cause hazardous travel conditions, along with potential power outages due to heavy ice accumulations.
Further south across southern/southeast Arkansas, less than a tenth of an inch of ice is expected. A dusting of snow/sleet is possible.
The National Weather Service in Little Rock said there is uncertainty with the forecast, especially regarding accumulations and precipitation types. Residents were advised to monitor weather forecasts.
A winter storm watch is in effect for Sevier, Howard, Hempstead and Nevada counties in Southwest Arkansas through Thursday afternoon. Heavy wintry mixed precipitation is expected. Total ice accumulations of up to one quarter of an inch will be possible.
Driver should plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson said that eight Arkansas National Guard teams will be propositioned around the state for the winter response.
He also signed an executive order that will allocate $250,000 in anticipation of recovery efforts.
"I encourage everyone to look at travel plans and minimize those if there is an ice event," Hutchinson said, "Be prepared and have a basic emergency supply kit along with a family emergency plan."
Entergy Arkansas said Tuesday it is staging crews, equipment and supplies in areas of the state likely to be the hardest hit by the storm.
Extra weight on power lines caused by snow and ice can cause them to fall or stretch, possibly causing power interruptions. While Entergy Arkansas manages growth of trees and bushes near electrical equipment, one half-inch of ice can increase the weight of a tree limb as much as 30 times, causing even smaller limbs to bend or snap, falling onto power lines and causing an outage.
Additionally, wet and icy roads can make travel hazardous for crews. In the event of power outages, crews will begin assessing damages, then repairing equipment and restoring power as quickly as it is safe to do so.
Arkansas was plunged into sub-freezing temperatures last year at about this same time, causing scattered power outages. Entergy continually reviews its data and processes and identified ways to be more prepared for prolonged freezes.