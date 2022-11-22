COVID-19 active cases were down in Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties, and unchanged in Columbia and Lafayette counties on Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,420
Total Active Cases: 12. No change since Sunday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,304
Total Deaths: 104. Last death recorded November 18.
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,454
Total Active Cases: 3. No change since Sunday.
Total Recovered Cases: 1,420
Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,625
Total Active Cases: 18. Down one since Sunday.
Total Recovered Cases: 2,561
Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,507
Total Active Cases: 14. Down one since Sunday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,374
Total Deaths: 119. Last death recorded October 8.
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 10,923
Total Active Cases: 17. Down five since Sunday.
Total Recovered Cases: 10,706
Total Deaths: 198. Last death recorded November 21.
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 965,634
Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 159
Recovered cases: 949,983
Deaths: 12,535. No change since Sunday
Total COVID-19 positive admissions: 142
Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 19
Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 6