COVID

COVID-19 active cases were down in Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties, and unchanged in Columbia and Lafayette counties on Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,420

Total Active Cases: 12. No change since Sunday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,304

Total Deaths: 104. Last death recorded November 18.

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,454

Total Active Cases: 3. No change since Sunday.

Total Recovered Cases: 1,420

Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,625

Total Active Cases: 18. Down one since Sunday.

Total Recovered Cases: 2,561

Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,507

Total Active Cases: 14. Down one since Sunday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,374

Total Deaths: 119. Last death recorded October 8.

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 10,923

Total Active Cases: 17. Down five since Sunday.

Total Recovered Cases: 10,706

Total Deaths: 198. Last death recorded November 21.

STATEWIDE FIGURES

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 965,634

Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 159

Recovered cases: 949,983

Deaths: 12,535. No change since Sunday

Total COVID-19 positive admissions: 142

Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 19

Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 6

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you