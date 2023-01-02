Columbia and surrounding Arkansas counties and Louisiana parishes are under a tornado watch until 9 p.m.
The watch area includes 45 of Arkansas’ 75 counties, and the border area regions of Louisiana, Texas and Oklahoma.
Multiple rounds of thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and into the overnight hours. Some of these storms could be severe, especially from late this afternoon into early Tuesday morning.
Tornadoes, damaging winds, and large hail will be possible, said the National Weather Service in Shreveport. Thunderstorms are expected to develop as discrete supercells and eventually congeal into a linear complex. Given the strongly sheared environment, a few of these tornadoes could be strong. Heavy rain and isolated flash flooding may also become a concern where training thunderstorms occur.
In these areas, widespread 1 to 2 inches of rainfall is expected, with locally higher amounts of 3 inches or more.
A flood watch remains in effect for the region through late Monday. Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible.
Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms, some of which will contain heavy rainfall, will continue developing this evening into the overnight hours across the region.
Grounds remain saturated in wake of heavy rainfall that fell late last week across much of the watch area, with additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches expected with isolated higher amounts in excess of 3 inches possible.