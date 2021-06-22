COVID

COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Monday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Sunday.

Columbia County

Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,386

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 12-2

Total recovered – 2,318+2

Total number dead – 56

Magnolia School District total active cases – 0

Southern Arkansas University total active cases – 0

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 28.3, up from last report of 28

Lafayette County

Total confirmed and probable cases – 556

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 0

Total recovered – 546

Total number dead – 9

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 23.2, up from last report of 22.9

Nevada County

Total confirmed and probable cases – 875+1

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 29-1

Total recovered – 822+2

Total number dead – 24

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 23, up from last report of 22.3

Ouachita County

Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,407+2

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 33-4

Total recovered – 2,311+6

Total number dead – 63

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 36.8, up from last report of 36.1

Union County

Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,111+1

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 17-5

Total recovered – 3,978+6

Total number dead – 115

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 25, up from last report of 24.6

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you