COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Monday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Sunday.
Columbia County
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,386
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 12-2
Total recovered – 2,318+2
Total number dead – 56
Magnolia School District total active cases – 0
Southern Arkansas University total active cases – 0
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 28.3, up from last report of 28
Lafayette County
Total confirmed and probable cases – 556
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 0
Total recovered – 546
Total number dead – 9
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 23.2, up from last report of 22.9
Nevada County
Total confirmed and probable cases – 875+1
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 29-1
Total recovered – 822+2
Total number dead – 24
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 23, up from last report of 22.3
Ouachita County
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,407+2
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 33-4
Total recovered – 2,311+6
Total number dead – 63
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 36.8, up from last report of 36.1
Union County
Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,111+1
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 17-5
Total recovered – 3,978+6
Total number dead – 115
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 25, up from last report of 24.6