The most recent COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health. The ADH ended its daily update last week and now provides statistics weekly.
Many people are using self-tests for the COVID-19 virus. Their infections may not be reflected in the totals below.
COLUMBIA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 5,195+17.
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 39+7.
Total recovered – 5,075+10.
Total number dead – 81.
PCR tests percent positivity – 11.48, down from 11.53
Antigen tests percent positivity – 14.00, up from 13.98
Total positive PCR tests – 2,751+8
Total positive antigen tests – 2,700+7
Total negative PCR tests – 21,202+147
Total negative antigen tests – 16,589+29
Percent of population age fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 46.0, up from 45.9
Percent of population partially immunized – 11.1, up from 11, no change
MAGNOLIA SCHOOL DISTRICT
Active cases by campus.
Last update February 14.
Magnolia High – 0 staff, 1 student
Freshman Academy – 0 staff, 0 student
Magnolia Middle – 0 staff, 3 students
Central Elementary – 1 staff, 2 students
East Side Elementary – 0 staff, 0 students
Kindergarten Center – 0 staff, 0 students
Walker Pre-K – 1 staff, 0 students
District-wide Personnel – 0
Total active cases – 8
SOUTHERN ARKANSAS UNIVERSITY
Current active cases – 4 students, 1+1 staff, 0 faculty
Current active cases in isolation on-campus – 0
Current total in quarantine – 5+1
Cumulative positive cases since July 6, 2020 – 862+2
LAFAYETTE COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 1,264+3
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 5-5
Total recovered – 1,230+8
Total number dead – 28
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 36.5, down from 36.6
Percent of population partially immunized – 6.0, no change
NEVADA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,139+2
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 48-7
Total recovered – 2,047+8
Total number dead – 44+1
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 43.7, up from 43.3
Percent of population partially immunized – 11.7, down from 11.9
OUACHITA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 5,326+11
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 87-23
Total recovered – 5,145+33
Total number dead – 94+1
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 56.2, up from 56.1
Percent of population partially immunized – 8.6, up from 8.3
UNION COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 9,015+27
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 77-18
Total recovered – 8,776+40
Total number dead – 160
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 45.3, up from 44.9
Percent of population partially immunized – 11.1, down from 11.2
AREA SCHOOLS
February 14 report
(Current active cases per district reported weekly to ADH. Districts with fewer than 5 cases not reported.)
Harmony Grove, 31
Smackover, 17
Camden Fairview, 16
Crossett, 16
Drew Central, 12
Malvern, 11
Dumas, 9
Monticello, 9
Parkers Chapel, 9
Woodlawn, 9
Emerson, 8
Horatio, 8
Spring Hill, 8
Blevins, 5
Hope, 5
McGehee, 5
AREA NURSING HOMES
(February 15 report)
Advance Health & Rehab of Union County/The Springs of El Dorado: 16 active patient case, 7 active staff cases.
Arkansas Nursing & Rehab, Texarkana: 0-10 active patient cases, 0-8 active staff cases.
Bailey Creek Health & Rehab, Texarkana: 9-1 active patent cases, 2-20 active staff cases.
Bentley Rehab & Healthcare, Texarkana, 0-1 active patient cases, 0-4 active staff cases.
Courtyard Rehabilitation, El Dorado: 0 active patient cases, 2 active staff cases.
Dudneywood Assisted Living, Magnolia: 0 active patient cases, 0 active staff case.
Heather Manor Rehabilitation, Hope: 4-5 active patient case, 4-4 active staff cases.
Hillcrest Care and Rehab, Prescott: 11+5 active patient cases, 8-5 active staff cases.
Hudson Memorial Nursing Home, El Dorado: 0 active patient cases, 0 active staff cases.
Oak Ridge Health and Rehabilitation, El Dorado: 2-1 active patient case, 3 active staff cases.
Somerset Senior Living, Camden: 3-6 active patient cases, 3-2 active staff cases.
Southern Pines Nursing, Prescott: 1 active patient case, 5 active staff cases.
Summit Health & Rehab, Taylor: 1+1 active patient cases, 1-1 active staff case.
Wentworth Place, Magnolia: 3-13 active patient cases, 8-10 active staff cases.
The Springs of Magnolia: 5 active patient cases, 1 active staff case.
The Blossoms at Stamps, Stamps: 12 active patient cases, 5 active staff cases.
Timberlane Health, El Dorado: 10-8 active patient case, 6 active staff cases.
SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS HOSPITAL STATUS
(Totals for Southwest region of Arkansas, which includes hospitals in Magnolia, El Dorado, Camden, Hope, Fordyce, Arkadelphia, Malvern, Hot Springs and others)
Total staff bed capacity of Southwest Arkansas hospitals – 1,130-18
Max Flex Bed Capacity – 1,072
Current COVID-19 positive admissions – 97-19
Current COVID-19 positive patients in ICUs – 38-8
Current COVID-19 positive patients on ventilators – 13-8
BORDERING PARISHES IN LOUISIANA
Changes since previous totals.
The State of Louisiana does not update its totals on weekends or holidays.
Bossier – 35,036, up from 35,005 total cases. 454 deaths.
Webster – 10,386, up from 10,362 total cases. 167 deaths.
Claiborne – 3,076, up from 3,075 total cases. 72 deaths.
Union – 6,338, up from 6,320 total cases. 123 deaths.