One-time bonuses for Columbia County law enforcement personnel are on the agenda for the 5 p.m. Monday meeting of the Columbia County Quorum Court.
Justices of the peace will meet in the second-floor courtroom of the Courthouse. The meeting is open to the public.
The 2022 Arkansas Legislature authorized $5,000 bonuses to eligible, full-time law enforcement personnel, less appropriate deductions. The proposed ordinance appropriates a total of $98,376 for bonuses -- $80,000 in bonuses, plus $6,120 as the county’s Social Security match, and $12,256 as the retirement fund match.
Three other ordinances are on the agenda.
The first repeals an older ordinance creating an account for criminal justice electronic monitoring fees. The new ordinance creates a new fund for the collection of electronic monitoring fees and to account for the funds received. The key change is to make the account part of the County Jail Fund, instead of the County General Fund.
Another ordinance increases the county’s Circuit Court Juvenile Division Fund by $5,211.64. This sun is a grant from the state toward the operation of the county’s Juvenile Drug Court. It pays for labor, drug testing, food and other professional services.
The last ordinance appropriates $52,175 to the County Election Department and Sheriff’s Office. The money comes from a $23,323.14 insurance payment resulting from the loss of a 2018 Dodge Ram, and the remainder as a transfer from the county general fund.
Most of the money to the election department -- $15,575 – will go toward general supplies. Another $5,000 will go to maintenance and service contractors, $5,000 to part-time salaries, $3,500 to postage and the rest toward several other election expenses.
The Sheriff’s Office will get separate $19,000 and $11,340 funds for fuel, oils and lubricants, and $16,900 for vehicles.
Justices are expected to pass a resolution in appreciation to David Sisson for his three years of service on the Columbia County Rural Development Authority. He recently resigned.
Justices will also consider four rural community grants to the McNeil Rural, Mount Vernon, Rudd’s Crossing and 4 Communities volunteer fire departments. Each grant is for $5,000.
McNeil Rural and Rudd’s Crossing will use the money for two sets of turnout gear. Mount Vernon will spend its money on a pre-owned fire department apparatus. 4 Communities will buy radio equipment and lights, siren and winch purchase and installation.