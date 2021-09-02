COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Thursday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Wednesday.
COLUMBIA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 3,035+11. Month ago: 2,593. Year ago: 297
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 173-10. Month ago: 96. Year ago: 26
Total recovered – 2,801+21. Month ago: 2,438. Year ago: 256
Total number dead – 61. Month ago: 59 deaths. Year ago: 15 deaths.
Test figures below are changes since yesterday.
PCR tests percent positivity – 9.3, up from 9.29
Antigen tests percent positivity – 13.59, up from 13.58
Total positive PCR tests – 1,700+5
Total positive antigen tests – 1,576+6
Total negative PCR tests – 16,588+43
Total negative antigen tests – 10,013+32
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 37.4, up from 37.2
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 12.3, up from 12.2
MAGNOLIA SCHOOL DISTRICT
Updated through Wednesday, September 1
Active cases by campus.
Magnolia High – 1 staff. 7-1 students.
Freshman Academy – 0 staff. 1 student.
Magnolia Middle School – 2 staff. 7+1 students.
Central Elementary – 0-1 staff. 10+2 students.
East Side Elementary – 0 staff. 3 students.
Kindergarten Center – 0 staff. 7 students.
Walker Pre-K – 0 staff. 0 student.
Total: 3 staff, 35+2 students.
Current positively rate: 15.0 percent
SOUTHERN ARKANSAS UNIVERSITY
Southern Arkansas University cumulative positive cases since July 6, 2020 – 421+3
SAU total active cases – 40 students. 0 staff. 0 faculty.
SAU current number in quarantine on campus – 6
SAU current number in quarantine – 67-4
LAFAYETTE COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 741+1
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 36-4
Total recovered – 693+5
Total number dead – 11
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 29.2, up from 29.0
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 8.3, no change
NEVADA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 1,109+7
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 45+4
Total recovered – 1,035+3
Total number dead – 29
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 31.7, down from 32.0
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 15.4, up from 14.2
OUACHITA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 3,143+26
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 149+9
Total recovered – 2,926+17
Total number dead – 68
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 48.8, up from 48.6
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 9.6, down from 9.8
UNION COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,968+40
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 245+21
Total recovered – 4,601+18
Total number dead – 120+1
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 33.5, up from 33.4
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 9.2, down from 9.3
SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS HOSPITAL STATUS
(Totals for Southwest region of Arkansas, which includes hospitals in Magnolia, El Dorado, Camden, Hope, Fordyce, Arkadelphia, Malvern, Hot Springs and others)
Total staff bed capacity of Southwest Arkansas hospitals – 1,109
Max Flex Bed Capacity – 1,072
Current COVID-19 positive admissions – 209
Current COVID-19 positive patients in ICUs – 85+1
Current COVID-19 positive patients on ventilators – 57-2
Active pediatric cases -- 375
BORDERING PARISHES IN LOUISIANA
Changes since previous totals.
The State of Louisiana does not update its totals on weekends.
Bossier – 19,539, up from 19,465 total cases. 350+4 deaths.
Webster – 5,833, up from 5,814 total cases. 130+1 deaths.
Claiborne – 1,842, up from 1,836 total cases. 57 deaths.
Union – 3,479, up from 3,462 total cases. 91 deaths.