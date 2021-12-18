South Arkansas airports will receive shares of $2.89 billion made available by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration is providing money for runways, taxiways, safety and sustainability projects, as well as terminal, airport-transit connections and roadway projects.
Airports can submit proposals to the FAA for review in the coming weeks. The FAA encourages applicants to prioritize projects that increase airport safety, equity and sustainability. The agency also plans to conduct outreach to the minority business community about these opportunities at airports across the nation.
The money will come from the Airport Infrastructure Grant program, one of three new aviation programs created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The law provides $15 billion over five years for this program. The FAA estimates the backlog of airport modernization and safety projects totals $43.6 billion.
Grant awards to South Arkansas airports:
Magnolia, $110,000.
Arkadelphia, $159,000.
Camden, $110,000.
Crossett, $110,000.
De Queen, $110,000.
Dumas, $110,000.
El Dorado, $295,000.
Hope, $159,000.
Lake Village, $110,000.
McGehee, $110,000.
Monticello, $159,000.
TexARKana, $1,204,311.
Grant awards to North Louisiana airports:
Bastrop, $110,000.
Farmerville, $159,000.
Minden, $159,000.
Monroe, $1,456,039.
Oak Grove, $159,000.
Rayville, $159,000
Ruston, $295,000.
Shreveport Downtown, $295,000.
Shreveport Regional, $2,792,879.
Springhill, $110,000.
Tallulah, $159,000.
Vivian, $110,000.