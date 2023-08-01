Columbia County and neighboring counties and parishes are under an excessive heat warning.
The warning will remain in effect through at least 9 p.m. Wednesday.
Hotter and more humid conditions are expected through all of next week, as an upper-level ridge of high pressure continues to expand east into the region, according to the National Weather Service in Shreveport.
An increase in afternoon maximum temperatures is expected through this week, with many locations near or in excess of 100 degrees. When combined with the humidity, heat indices will likely exceed 105 degrees each day.
Thus, a heat advisory will likely become necessary through much of next week as well.
Those that must be outside are urged to drink plenty of water, take frequent breaks, and limit exposure to the direct sunlight.