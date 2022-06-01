Steven Wade Miller decided recently to skip a resentencing hearing before a Columbia County jury, and to accept a recommended sentence for a 1994 homicide in El Dorado.
Miller was one of four people who committed capital crimes in South Arkansas’ 13th Judicial District that were given resentencing hearings. All four originally received life-without-parole terms. But, a series of court rulings determined that they were since they were juveniles when the crimes were committed, sentences that didn’t provide a possibility of parole were not appropriate.
Miller could have asked for a jury trial – not to determine guilt or innocence, but to handle his resentencing only. He opted not to proceed with a jury trial and received a new term of 10 to 40 years or life in prison.
One of his attorneys, Lee Short of Little Rock, said that Miller was doing the “noble” thing because it kept the family of victim Leona Cameron from go through yet another trial, and having to give testimony about the crime again.
“This is not something counsel told him to do,” Short said. “This was something he came up with on his own.”
The resentencing was heard in Columbia County Circuit Court because the original trial had been moved from El Dorado to Magnolia on a change of venue.
Following the court’s resentencing hearing, four members of Leona Cameron’s family walked slowly out of the courtroom and went to talk in the lobby with Prosecuting Attorney Jeff Rogers.
The group indicated they had nothing to say to the media.
Rogers said the ladies who showed up to court were pleased with the outcome as it meant no resentencing trial.
The U.S. Supreme Court, ruling in 2012 on Arkansas and Alabama murder cases that were combined for its review, held that “mandatory life without parole for those under the age of 18 at the time of their crimes violates the Eighth Amendment’s prohibition on ‘cruel and unusual punishments.’”
The Supreme Court’s decision in Miller v. Alabama and the Arkansas case, Jackson v. Hobbs, led to a lawsuit in Arkansas’ Lee County Circuit Court. Ulonzo Gordon, who was convicted of capital murder in 1995 and sentenced to life without parole by the Crittenden County Circuit Court, claimed that he was being held unlawfully. He said that a court clerk entered the wrong birth date on his judgment and commitment order, stating that he was 18 years old when he was in fact 17 at the time of his offense.
The Lee County Circuit Court agreed that Gordon was a juvenile at the time of the crime, and that the U.S. Supreme Court decision meant Gordon was entitled to a resentencing hearing in Crittenden County -- his original county of conviction. The State of Arkansas appealed but the Arkansas Supreme Court ruled that the Miller and Jackson decisions applied to Gordon. The murder conviction stood but the state court vacated Gordon’s sentence of life imprisonment without parole. The case was sent back to the Crittenden County Circuit Court for resentencing.
The ruling also affected about 50 other murder cases in the state, including Miller’s.
Miller shot and killed Cameron, a pregnant mother of three. She was murdered during a robbery at a Subway sandwich store in El Dorado where she worked on March 4, 1994.
Prosecutors alleged that Miller and a co-defendant, Heath Kennedy, drew inspiration from a motion picture called, “Menace2Society.” The opening scene depicted gunmen robbing a store, killing the clerk and taking a security recording from a VCR machine.
Kennedy, who was 18 at the time or the murder, is also serving life without parole in the Cameron shooting for his role as an accomplice.
A 1996 Arkansas Supreme Court ruling upholding Kennedy’s sentence detailed what happened after Kennedy and Miller entered the store:
“Mr. Miller produced a .25-caliber pistol and pointed it at the cashier, who was the only employee in the store. The cash register was emptied and the cashier, 21-year-old Leona Cameron, was shot twice in the head. The shooting was done by Mr. Miller who had gone over the counter and taken Ms. Cameron to the storage area in the rear of the store.”
“After killing Ms. Cameron, Mr. Miller called Mr. Kennedy to the rear of the store. He was having trouble getting the video tape out of the video cassette recorder which was connected to the store security camera. The two men left the store with the VCR, which they dumped in a ‘mud hole’ at Calion. Although the VCR and the tape it contained had been under water for days, still pictures taken from the tape after enhancement by the FBI clearly showed the young men in the store at 9:52 p.m. on the night of the murder.”
Miller has been in prison since March 8, 1994. He is assigned to the East Arkansas Regional Unit in Brickeyes.