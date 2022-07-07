The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Columbia County climbed above 100 on Wednesday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Case numbers also rose in Lafayette and Nevada counties, but declined in Ouachita and Union counties.
There were no new COVID-19 deaths in the five-county region.
Wednesday’s statistics:
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 5,637
Total Active Cases: 101, up 10 from Tuesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 5,439
Total Deaths: 97
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,325
Total Active Cases: 18, up two from Tuesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 1,275
Total Deaths: 31
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,271
Total Active Cases: 42, up six from Tuesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 2,184
Total Deaths: 45
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 5,745
Total Active Cases: 101, down four from Tuesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 5,535
Total Deaths: 109
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 9,570
Total Active Cases: 126, down eight from Tuesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 9,260
Total Deaths: 182
Statewide figures
Total COVID-19 Cases
(*includes all confirmed and probable cases)
871,467
Number of New Cases
(reported in the last 24 hours)
2,395
Recovered Cases
847,136
Total deaths
11,596