COVID-19

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Columbia County climbed above 100 on Wednesday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Case numbers also rose in Lafayette and Nevada counties, but declined in Ouachita and Union counties.

There were no new COVID-19 deaths in the five-county region.

Wednesday’s statistics:

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 5,637

Total Active Cases: 101, up 10 from Tuesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 5,439

Total Deaths: 97

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,325

Total Active Cases: 18, up two from Tuesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 1,275

Total Deaths: 31

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,271

Total Active Cases: 42, up six from Tuesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 2,184

Total Deaths: 45

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 5,745

Total Active Cases: 101, down four from Tuesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 5,535

Total Deaths: 109

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 9,570

Total Active Cases: 126, down eight from Tuesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 9,260

Total Deaths: 182

Statewide figures

Total COVID-19 Cases

(*includes all confirmed and probable cases)

871,467

Number of New Cases

(reported in the last 24 hours)

2,395

Recovered Cases

847,136

Total deaths

11,596

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you