An excessive heat warning has been renewed for Magnolia and South Arkansas.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport posted early Thursday a heat advisory in effect through 10 a.m., followed by an excessive heat warning from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 113 expected this afternoon. Hot conditions will remain in the forecast on Friday, with heat index values up to 109 expected.
Portions of south central and southwest Arkansas, north central and northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma and east and northeast Texas are part of the affected area.
Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.