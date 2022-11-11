South Arkansas residents may expect a big turn in the weather in the coming hours.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport said showers and thunderstorms are expected to move into the Four State region from the west through the day today. Magnolia's high temperature will reach near 65 today. The chance of rain is 80 percent.
A strong frontal boundary is advancing through the region. No severe weather is anticipated but about one-fourth to one-half inch of rain may be expected in Magnolia.
Behind the front, minimum temperatures will fall into the 30s this weekend through the first half of next week, with temperatures in some locations reaching the freezing mark.
Magnolia's overnight low tonight should be in the mid 30s. Overnight lows through Wednesday should be at or below freezing.
Additional rain chances will return on Monday and again on Wednesday.