A preliminary docket for Columbia County Circuit Court Criminal Division has been released by the office of Circuit Judge David W. Talley Jr.
Court will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday in the courtroom at the Columbia County Criminal Justice and Detention Facility in Magnolia.
Those defendants scheduled to appear at this time are listed as follows.
9 a.m.
Lynos Levette Williams, theft of property over $1,000, revocation of suspended imposition of sentencing.
Quincy Isiah Lewis, capital murder, aggravated robbery, battery first degree, firearm enhancement.
Kiaundria Keyon Loudermill, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Jacob Nix, kidnapping, aggravated assault, domestic battering second degree.
Summer Victoria Scarber, aggravated assault on family or household member, endangering welfare of minor second degree, aggravated assault, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of firearms by certain persons.
Latoya Shantee Smith, residential burglary, battery third degree.
Devin Lavert Wafer, terroristic threatening first degree.
Charvo Raycharliski Smith, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Kentavious Lamar Carey, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger.
Michael Sanders, terroristic act, battery first degree, aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm from car second degree.
10 a.m.
Paterion J. Jackson, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, offenses relating to records, maintaining premises, established drug free zone; use or possession of paraphernalia to manufacture etc., methamphetamine or cocaine.
Tyrone Benard Wells Sr., simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of firearm by certain person, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a defaced firearm, theft by receiving (firearm), possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), possession of controlled substance (Schedule III), habitual offender.
Phillip Butala Simiyu, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI) with purpose to deliver.
Daniel Leroy Holland, theft by deception.
Robyn Lynn Sams, aggravated assault on family or household member.
Rodney Davis, appeal from District Court (criminal trespassing), appeal from District Court (criminal mischief first degree).
Sean Damian Quenga, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Zachary Sanders, aggravated assault on family/household member.
Tyreke Trayvone Mitchell, battery second degree, offenses relating to records, maintaining premises refuse entry; possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), commercial burglary, theft of property over $5,000.
Larry Leon Tucker, theft by receiving (firearms) under $2,500, driving while intoxicated first offense, refusal to submit to chemical test, driving left of center.
Cassandra N. Atkinson, forgery first degree, computer fraud, theft of property over $25,000.
11 a.m.
Gloria Samantha Beasley, 2 counts failure to appear.
Cameron Riley Keene, residential burglary, criminal mischief first degree, theft of property under $1,000.
Daevion Rodreckus Sharp, aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, theft of property (firearm) under $2,500.
Huey Henry Jr., delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of firearm by certain persons, offenses relating to records, maintaining premises refuse entry; simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms.
Angel Lastar Biddle, battery second degree.
Devin Ray Ratliff, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Marvin James Carter, residential burglary, domestic battering second degree.
Rose Condora, aggravated battery.
Brandon Christopher Munden, possession of controlled substance (Schedule IV/V), possession of controlled substance (marijuana).
Pierre Antonio Robinson, aggravated robbery, battery first degree.
Kendra Lynnae Colvin, theft by receiving (firearm) under $2,500.
Donald J. Taylor, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, probation revocation.
1:30 p.m.
Le'Kamerin Vaunye Tolbert, capital murder, aggravated robbery, battery first degree, firearm enhancement.
Jama Scott, 2 counts possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, 2 counts habitual offender.
Jaqualin Maquintae Young, attempted murder second degree, aggravated assault, endangering welfare of minor first degree.
Kelvin Dwayne Wilborn, battery first degree, assault, criminal mischief first degree.
Demontez Lavontayt Ellison, aggravated residential burglary, terroristic act, theft of property over $1,000.
Marcus Alan Morris, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, 2 counts possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Daniel Robert McMahen, residential burglary, breaking or entering, theft of property under $1,000, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tucker Sprayberry, breaking or entering, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft of property under $1,000.
Taylor Deanne Carter, 3 counts forgery second degree, 2 counts theft of property under $1,000.
Glenda S. Lawson, endangering welfare incompetent first degree, DWI second offense, refusal to submit to chemical test, ignition interlock devices, driving with suspended license, leaving the scene of accident with property damage, no child safety restraint.
Rosie Marie Grigsby, arson, residential burglary, terroristic threatening first degree, habitual offender.
Donald Briggs, terroristic act, aggravated assault.
2:30 p.m.
Lawrence Randall McWilliams, robbery, fleeing on foot.
Jerdarious Juwon Willis, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI), failure to appear.
Ernest Lee Joshua, aggravated robbery, battery second degree, terroristic threatening first degree, impairing operation at vital public facility.
William J. Nelson, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Datrit Tyone Harris, terroristic act, battery first degree, aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm from car second degree, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Donald Paul Thomas, terroristic threatening first degree, DWI first offense, refusal to submit to chemical test, driving left of center.
Leeroy M. Livingston Jr., possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest.
Shabrecca Samful, battery second degree, endangering welfare of minor first degree.
Grady Lee Clark Jr., battery second degree, endangering welfare of minor first degree.
Laquadric Deshawn Johnson, domestic battering second degree, terroristic threatening first degree, endangering welfare of minor first degree.
Devante Jamal Williams, domestic battering first degree, use of a deadly weapon.
3:30 p.m.
Margie Kay Williams, aggravated robbery, kidnapping, terroristic threatening first degree, theft of property over $1,000.
Steven Edward Freese, forgery first degree, theft of property (firearm) over $2,500, theft of property over $1,000, possession of firearm by certain persons.
Dawon Maurice Devereaux, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, criminal mischief second degree, revocation of SIS.
Otha Ray Wheeler, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jeremy May, failure to appear, probation revocation.
Deangelo Markese Williams, battery second degree, terroristic threatening first degree, probation revocation.
Antonio Montel Weaver, theft of property over $5,000, 2 counts breaking or entering, 3 counts habitual offender, commercial burglary, 2 counts theft of property over $5,000, criminal mischief first degree.
Keaundra Denise Beal, terroristic threatening first degree, aggravated assault on family/household member.
Gerry Ellis, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, HO, 2 counts probation revocation.
Malaysia Denise Benjamin, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, offenses relating to records, maintaining premises, etc., drug free zone; possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI) with purpose to deliver, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) with purpose to deliver (not methamphetamine/cocaine), endangering welfare of minor first degree.
Keaunu Brady Flippin, impairing operation of vital public facility, criminal mischief first degree, terroristic threatening first degree.
Ebony Sharp, theft of property over $1,000.
Vincent Thomas, probation revocation.
Kenneth Wayne Dennis Jr., terroristic threatening first degree, resisting arrest.
Gemauria Delajuan Burton, aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, theft of property (firearm) under $2,500.
Kedarrian Martin, aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, theft of property (firearm) under $2,500.
COVID-19 precautions are encouraged. Each attorney will take whatever steps he/she feels necessary to be in court at or before the calling of his/her cases. Failure to be in court at the designated time may result in the court imposing appropriate sanctions. All defendants must appear with their respective attorneys at the calling of his/her case. Each attorney shall proceed to accomplish this in the manner of his/her choice.