The number of active COVID-19 cases declined Thursday in Columbia and Union counties, but rose in Ouachita, Lafayette and Nevada counties. The Nevada County case count increased by 21, the Arkansas Department of Health reported.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 5,638
Total Active Cases: 98, down 3 from Wednesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 5,443
Total Deaths: 97
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,327
Total Active Cases: 19, up one from Wednesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 1,276
Total Deaths: 31
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,292
Total Active Cases: 63, up 21 from Wednesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 2,184
Total Deaths: 45
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 5,762
Total Active Cases: 110, up nine from Wednesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 5,543
Total Deaths: 109
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 9,579
Total Active Cases: 123, down three from Wednesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 9,272
Total Deaths: 182
Statewide Figures
Total COVID-19 Cases
(*includes all confirmed and probable cases)
873,261
Number of New Cases
(reported in the last 24 hours)
1,794
Recovered Cases
848,161
Deaths
11,600, up four from Wednesday.