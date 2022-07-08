COVID

The number of active COVID-19 cases declined Thursday in Columbia and Union counties, but rose in Ouachita, Lafayette and Nevada counties. The Nevada County case count increased by 21, the Arkansas Department of Health reported.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 5,638

Total Active Cases: 98, down 3 from Wednesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 5,443

Total Deaths: 97

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,327

Total Active Cases: 19, up one from Wednesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 1,276

Total Deaths: 31

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,292

Total Active Cases: 63, up 21 from Wednesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 2,184

Total Deaths: 45

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 5,762

Total Active Cases: 110, up nine from Wednesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 5,543

Total Deaths: 109

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 9,579

Total Active Cases: 123, down three from Wednesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 9,272

Total Deaths: 182

Statewide Figures

Total COVID-19 Cases

(*includes all confirmed and probable cases)

873,261

Number of New Cases

(reported in the last 24 hours)

1,794

Recovered Cases

848,161

Deaths

11,600, up four from Wednesday.

