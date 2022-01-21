Most of the Four State Region, including Columbia County, is under a hard freeze warning until 9 a.m. Saturday.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport said sub-freezing temperatures as low as 15 degrees are expected in portions of portions of north central and northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma, south central and southwest Arkansas and northeast Texas.
The warning takes effect at 6 p.m. Friday.
Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Temperatures are forecast to fall below freezing across the warned area after sunset and remain below freezing through mid-morning Saturday with the lowest temperatures in the mid to upper teens.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
The next storm system will begin to impact our region Monday through early Tuesday of next week. At this time, strong to severe thunderstorms are not anticipated with this precipitation next week.
Overnight lows will be at or below freezing through Wednesday.