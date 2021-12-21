Tuesday is the first day of winter in the Northern Hemisphere.
Astronomical winter officially begins at 9:58 a.m. when the sun is directly over the Tropic of Capricorn.
It will be cool and sunny today – the high will be near 53 while the overnight low will be near 32.
Clear conditions will prevail through the end of the week, with much warmer temperatures. The forecast for Friday and Saturday – Christmas Eve and Christmas Day – is for clear skies and overnight lows in the upper 50s, and highs near 75.
Tuesday is also the day of the year with the least daylight – 9 hours and 49 minutes.
Spring begins Sunday, March 20.