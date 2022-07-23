Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.
Monday, July 18
William Saunders, 34, Waldo, failure to appear.
Tuesday, July 19
Wyatt Stangohr, 34, Magnolia, driving while intoxicated and refusal of breath or blood test,
John Butcher, 57, Magnolia, failure to appear.
Wednesday, July 20
Dezland Harrell, 25, Magnolia, failure to appear.
Tori Todd, 35, Magnolia, shoplifting.
Thursday, July 21
Brandon Tucker, 27, Magnolia, terroristic threatening, aggravated assault, battery 2nd degree, fleeing by foot, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct.
Sean Long, 34, Taylor, failure to appear.
Stormy Williams, 36, Taylor, failure to appear.
Regina Harris, 56, Waldo, possession of marijuana, and possession of instrument of crime.
Friday, July 22
Adreanna Easter, 20, Magnolia, assault 2nd degree.