The contracted period for work on the latest widening project for U.S. 82 through Columbia County is roughly at the mid-way point.
The second phase of a project to widen U.S. 82 to four lanes with a turn lane runs 5.77 miles from the 82-79 intersection at Larry Fowler Trucking to the Columbia County Road 27 intersection. CR 27 leads to South Hope Street in Waldo.
Current focus of the work is the replacement of three bridges west of the Magnolia Travel Center at Barlow Branch and its relief, and Big Creek.
The Barlow Branch bridges are being replaced with box culverts.
Elsewhere on the project, resurfacing of the road is taking place from the 82-79 intersection to the County Road 13 intersection. Shoulders haven’t been completed on this stretch.
From County Road 13 to U.S. 371, the wider road is being resurfaced and a culvert is being installed near the Louisiana & North West Railroad. Surfacing work is taking place on the north side shoulder but there’s only a gravel base for a shoulder on the south side.
At the North Vine intersection, installation of new traffic control signals will be coming.
Past U.S. 371, traffic is being detoured around new bridge construction at Barlow Branch. Once completed, the traditional bridge-and-guardrail structure will be gone, replaced by the culvert system.
Paving of the south shoulder west from the Travel Center continues, while the north shoulder is still gravel.
The Big Creek bridge remains in use temporarily. The eastbound lane is being spanned by the new bridge – the existing bridge will be taken out and replaced once the eastbound side is completed.
Past County Road 150 and Lena’s Liquor, shoulder work and paving is taking place on the north side of U.S. 82. The embankment on the south side of the road has been moved back.
The new project will include rebuilding U.S. 82’s intersections with CR 13 north of Southern Arkansas University, the U.S. 371 intersection on North Vine, the CR 158 at Lena’s Liquor, and the CR 27 intersection.
Work concludes at the U.S. 82-County Road 27 intersection. The intersection is being widened and rebuilt.
In January 2020, the Arkansas Department of Transportation awarded the widening project to J.B. James Construction of Baton Rouge, LA, for $34,222,056.60. It is the most expensive road construction project in Columbia County history. A total of 600 work days was set for the project – or approximately three years.
J.B. James Construction was also the successful low bidder in March 2016 for the first phase of the U.S. 82 widening. The project, completed in the fall of 2019, widened the highway to four lanes and a continuous turn lane for 4.2 miles from Columbia County Road 525, to the north intersection of U.S. 82 and U.S. 79 in Magnolia. The first phase cost $22,175,162.47.
