COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Wednesday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Tuesday.
COLUMBIA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 3,414+1. Month ago: 3,385. Year ago: 1,127
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 6. Month ago: 11. Year ago: 145
Total recovered – 3,333+1. Month ago: 3,300. Year ago: 958
Total number dead – 75. Month ago: 74 deaths. Year ago: 24 deaths.
PCR tests percent positivity – 9.12, down from 9.13
Antigen tests percent positivity – 12.51, down from 12.52
Total positive PCR tests – 1,884+1
Total positive antigen tests – 1,788
Total negative PCR tests – 18,777+27
Total negative antigen tests – 12,506+15
Percent of population age fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 42.4, up from 42.3
Percent of population partially immunized – 10.1, down from 10.3
MAGNOLIA SCHOOL DISTRICT
Updated through Tuesday, November 30
Active cases by campus.
Magnolia High – 0 staff. 1 student.
Freshman Academy – 0 staff. 0 students.
Magnolia Middle School – 0 staff. 0 students.
Central Elementary – 0 staff. 0 students.
East Side Elementary – 0 staff. 0 students.
Kindergarten Center – 0 staff. 0 students.
Walker Pre-K – 0 staff. 0 student.
District-wide personnel – 0
Total: 0 staff, 1 student.
Positivity rate: NA
SOUTHERN ARKANSAS UNIVERSITY
Southern Arkansas University cumulative positive cases since July 6, 2020 – 486
SAU total active cases – 1-1 student. 0 staff. 0 faculty.
SAU current number in quarantine on campus – 0
SAU current number in quarantine – 1
LAFAYETTE COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 864+1
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 3+1
Total recovered – 832
Total number dead – 28
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 34.1, up from 33.9
Percent of population partially immunized – 5.0, up from 4.8
NEVADA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 1,412-2
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 8-2
Total recovered – 1,364+2
Total number dead – 40
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 40.0, up from 39.6
Percent of population partially immunized – 11.1, no change
OUACHITA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 3,463+6
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 25+4
Total recovered – 3,358+2
Total number dead – 86
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 53.1, up from 53.0
Percent of population partially immunized – 7.3, down from 7.4
UNION COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 5,985+17
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 66+10
Total recovered – 5,764+7
Total number dead – 143
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 38.4, up from 38.3
Percent of population partially immunized – 8.0, down from 8.1
SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS HOSPITAL STATUS
(Totals for Southwest region of Arkansas, which includes hospitals in Magnolia, El Dorado, Camden, Hope, Fordyce, Arkadelphia, Malvern, Hot Springs and others)
Total staff bed capacity of Southwest Arkansas hospitals – 1,115+24
Max Flex Bed Capacity – 1,072
Current COVID-19 positive admissions – 46+4
Current COVID-19 positive patients in ICUs – 27+3
Current COVID-19 positive patients on ventilators – 9+3
BORDERING PARISHES IN LOUISIANA
Changes since previous totals.
The State of Louisiana does not update its totals on weekends.
Bossier – 22,155, up from 22,122 total cases. 409 deaths.
Webster – 6,784, up from 6,768 total cases. 150 deaths.
Claiborne – 2,034, up from 2,032 total cases. 66 deaths.
Union – 4,183, up from 4,165 total cases. 107 deaths.