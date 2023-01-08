McNeil

The McNeil City Council, left to right, includes Pam Vaughn, Emily Wilson, Shirley Hunter, Mayor Dana Harris, Virginia Warren and Brenda Kelly.

The City of McNeil recently swore in the five members of its City Council and the new mayor, Dana Harris.

The council is comprised entirely of women They are Pam Vaughn, Emily Wilson, Shirley Hunter, Virginia Warren and Brenda Kelly.

