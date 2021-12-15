Standard Lithium Ltd. said in a statement Wednesday that it has signed a Letter of Intent with Koch Engineered Solutions for support with pre-front end engineering (“pre-FEED”) design at the company’s proposed first commercial lithium plant located at the Lanxess facility in Union County.
The intent of the LOI is to organize and use several business units under the KES umbrella to form an Integrated Project Management Team (“IPMT”) that will help Standard Lithium to execute key pre-FEED work. The IPMT will largely draw on strategically aligned resources from Koch Project Solutions, Koch Separation Solutions and Optimized Process Designs.
The IPMT will be structured to assist the company in evaluating process scale-up solutions, equipment options, preliminary engineering design, scheduling, budgeting and other project management activities relating to the first commercial lithium plant proposed at the Lanxess facility in southern Arkansas.
The proposed site for the first commercial facility currently houses the Company’s continuously operating pre-commercial Direct Lithium Extraction (“DLE”) Demonstration Plant.
Standard Lithium President and COO Dr. Andy Robinson said, “The company is undergoing a period of transformational growth, and we must add to our team in order to move fast and efficiently towards the first commercial plant. The deep bench-strength and world class resources that the KES businesses bring is vital to us building the strongest possible project execution team.”
“KES is focused on accelerating growth in energy transformation with an eye on the fast-growing renewables market. Our collaboration with Standard Lithium showcases KES’s commitment to working with our partners to provide best in class process equipment, engineering, procurement, and construction services. We are excited to help grow the battery value chain and look forward to working with Standard Lithium on this historic project,” said Dan Haycook, chief commercial officer for Koch Engineered Solutions.
The demonstration plant currently in operation uses Standard Lithium’s proprietary LiSTR technology to selectively extract lithium from Lanxess’s tail brine. The demonstration plant is being used for proof-of-concept and commercial feasibility studies.
The company is also pursuing the resource development of over 30,000 acres of separate brine leases located in Columbia and Lafayette counties, referred to as the South West Arkansas Lithium Project.
In an announcement last month, Standard Lithium and Koch Investments Group said that Koch was making a $100 million investment in Standard Lithium. Among the goals of the investment was to rapidly advance the commercial lithium project at the Lanxess facility, and to accelerate and expand the company’s development of the South West Arkansas Lithium Project.
Earlier, Standard Lithium said it has acquired an option on land suitable for a future brine processing and conversion facility for its South West Arkansas Lithium Project that is “well served by existing infrastructure.” It didn’t name a specific location.