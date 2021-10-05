Columbia County Judge Denny Foster on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, leads a regular monthly meeting of the Columbia County Quorum Court. The governing body this week unanimously passed a $1.5 million funding measure to issue a one-time, retroactive “premium pay” bonus to all current county government employees that were on the job during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. The pay bonuses will be funded via federal dollars that were issued to the county.