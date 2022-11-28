COVID

COVID-19 cases increased in Columbia, Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties on Sunday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,435

Total Active Cases: 24. Up seven since Saturday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,307

Total Deaths: 104. Last death recorded November 18.

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,455

Total Active Cases: 4. No change since Saturday.

Total Recovered Cases: 1,420

Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,637

Total Active Cases: 20. Up five since Saturday.

Total Recovered Cases: 2,571

Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,519

Total Active Cases: 18. Up four since Saturday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,382

Total Deaths: 119. Last death recorded October 8.

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 10,935

Total Active Cases: 21. Up two since Saturday.

Total Recovered Cases: 10,714

Total Deaths: 198. Last death recorded November 21.

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 967,464

Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 351

Recovered cases: 951,295

Deaths: 12,550. No change since Saturday.

Total COVID-19 positive admissions: 166

Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 29

Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 8

