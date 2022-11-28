COVID-19 cases increased in Columbia, Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties on Sunday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,435
Total Active Cases: 24. Up seven since Saturday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,307
Total Deaths: 104. Last death recorded November 18.
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,455
Total Active Cases: 4. No change since Saturday.
Total Recovered Cases: 1,420
Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,637
Total Active Cases: 20. Up five since Saturday.
Total Recovered Cases: 2,571
Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,519
Total Active Cases: 18. Up four since Saturday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,382
Total Deaths: 119. Last death recorded October 8.
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 10,935
Total Active Cases: 21. Up two since Saturday.
Total Recovered Cases: 10,714
Total Deaths: 198. Last death recorded November 21.
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 967,464
Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 351
Recovered cases: 951,295
Deaths: 12,550. No change since Saturday.
Total COVID-19 positive admissions: 166
Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 29
Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 8