Tyler Lawson, 23, received five years in the Arkansas Department of Correction for his first DWI and for shooting recklessly out the window of a vehicle on January 4 on Main Street with a passenger alongside.
The sentence was handed down in Judge David Talley’s 13th Circuit Court on May 5. It included 10 years of suspended imposition of sentencing.
Lawson was silent during the judge’s sentencing. His mother teared up as she saw him go to a table for final paperwork before being taken to prison. She mouthed, “I love you,” from the spectator side of the courtroom.
According to the probable cause affidavit prepared on January 6, Lawson submitted to a breath test, where he blew a 0.10 on BAC.
The maximum legal blood-alcohol content in Arkansas is 0.08 percent.
According to the report, at about 10:30 p.m., Officer Jerry Reich was near Burger King on Main Street when he heard gunshots coming from the area of Dudney and Main Street.
Reich advised other units of the situation. Officer Casey Winchell and Reich began traveling toward the area where the shots were heard. While traveling toward Dudney Street the officers observed a white pick-up truck traveling east on Main Street at a high rate of speed, away from the area of the shots.
Winchell turned his vehicle around and conducted a traffic stop.
The truck stopped in the parking lot of the old Western Sizzlin on Main Street, the affidavit reads.
When the officers began to speak to the occupants, they observed a male driver who was later identified as Lawson. The female passenger was identified as Kristy McDonald, 22.
The officers observed several small caliber spent shell cases on the floor board of the truck.
Lawson was advised to exit the truck while the officers investigated. Lawson was separated from McDonald. McDonald told Reich she had two pistols in her purse, according to the affidavit.
Reich advised McDonald to exit the truck.
Sgt. Bryce McKinney arrived and told officers Lawson was related to McKinney and he would have to excuse himself from any part of the investigation.
Arkansas Trooper Brian Palmer arrived to assist officers due to the nature of the stop. McKinney requested that the ASP take over the investigation.
Palmer became the primary officer due to the suspect being a family member of the MPD supervisor on duty.
Palmer observed Lawson and determined that Lawson's behavior was consistent with someone who was under the influence, the affidavit reads.
Officers recovered the two pistols that were inside McDonald's purse and open containers of Crown Royal whiskey beverage inside of it.
The affidavit reads that when McDonald first was asked about the guns, she said they were hers and stated that she and Lawson “were just goofing around.”
McDonald initially stated that she fired the guns out the window but changed her statement.
When officers asked why the shell cases were located on his side of the truck, she lowered her head and began to cry. McDonald said that Lawson fired the shots.
McDonald stated that Lawson fired four shots out of the window of the truck. McDonald stated that they were in the area of the Magnolia Square when he fired the shots out the window.
Lawson was placed under arrest.
The two firearms were seized as evidence and transported to the ASP headquarters in Hope.
Lawson’s sentence included credit for 24 hours in the county jail, and a $1,000 fine for DWI as well as a $320 fine.