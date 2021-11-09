Leroy Martin has announced his candidacy for Columbia County Sheriff.
“I am a strong supporter of all of the communities that make up our county. I am a super fan of every sports team and youth activity in our county; if it come out of Columbia County I’m for it!” Martin said in a statement.
“I not only love our county, but I made a commitment to serve her and all of its citizens. My life has been consistent of fairness and service.”
He is the husband of Tax Assessor Voyles Martin. They have three children, Leroy, Alexis, and Lemuel. He is pastor of Life Builders Restoration Church.
“I served my country, in war, in the United States Navy, I serve on many boards in our beloved county, and I most definitely love serving and mentoring our youth through coaching and being an example to them, and I serve as the current state chaplain of Arkansas for the greatest fraternity in the world, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. I am and will always be a Mulerider! I just love to serve!”
Martin has been with the Columbia County Sheriff's Office for the past 24 years under several sheriffs as an investigator in the Criminal Investigation Division.
“I have been in every capacity of the sheriff’s department. I have countless hours of law enforcement training after my graduation from the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy in 1998 where I also served as a squad leader in my class. I am a proven leader that worked my way up through the ranks of the sheriff’s department. My focus is to continue to help others and keep Columbia County safe. So with the help and blessings of the citizens of our loved county, I am announcing my candidacy for the office of Columbia County Sheriff.
“I appreciate your prayers, your support, and your consideration to serve you as the next sheriff of Columbia County. With the help of the citizens of this great county we can take Columbia County to higher heights!
“Let’s continue to make friends, let’s continue to make our communities safer, and let’s make history!”
The filing period for political office runs from noon February 22, and closes at noon March 1. The primary election is May 24, 2022 with the runoff on June 21. The 2022 general election is Tuesday, November 8, 2022.
Sheriff Mike Loe, who has held the post since 2011, said in October that he will not seek re-election.