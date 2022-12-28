A marginal risk for severe weather exists late Thursday and Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service in Shreveport.
Excessive rainfall may be possible across most of the Four State region, with 2-3 inches of rain forecast for most of Columbia, Lafayette and Nevada counties.
There’s also a slight risk for another round of severe weather on Monday.
Below-freezing weather that was prevalent only five days ago has given way to almost spring-like conditions in the Magnolia area.
Thursday’s forecast is for a high of 72 degrees with an overnight low around 57. About 1-2 inches of rain is forecast for Thursday.
Daytime highs through New Year’s Day will be near 70 with overnight lows in the mid- 50s.